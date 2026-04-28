Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.22, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $309.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $304.01 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 0.17%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Omnicell updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.800-2.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.400-48.000 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Omnicell's conference call:

Omnicell beat Q1 guidance with $310M revenue, $45M non‑GAAP EBITDA and $0.55 non‑GAAP EPS, and raised full‑year non‑GAAP EBITDA and EPS guidance to $153M–$168M and $1.80–$2.00 , respectively.

revenue, non‑GAAP EBITDA and non‑GAAP EPS, and raised full‑year non‑GAAP EBITDA and EPS guidance to and , respectively. The company launched the next‑generation Titan XT and cloud platform OmniSphere ; initial Titan hardware shipments are planned for H2 2026 with OmniSphere functionality phased in starting H1 2027, representing a multi‑year replacement opportunity (> $2.5B total) despite multi‑quarter capital approval cycles.

and cloud platform ; initial Titan hardware shipments are planned for H2 2026 with OmniSphere functionality phased in starting H1 2027, representing a multi‑year replacement opportunity (> $2.5B total) despite multi‑quarter capital approval cycles. Recurring‑revenue momentum underpins visibility—Q1 product revenue grew 20% YoY, service revenue grew 8% YoY, and year‑end ARR is targeted at $680M–$700M , with management emphasizing more linear revenue pacing through 2026.

, with management emphasizing more linear revenue pacing through 2026. Management reports a strong competitive pipeline and increasing conversion opportunities as customers reassess incumbents (cited wins/expansions with the VA, academic medical center and specialty pharmacies), which management expects to contribute to future bookings.

Near‑term headwinds include lower cash ($239M) mainly from debt repayment and prior buybacks, an estimated $12M of tariff‑related costs in 2026, and potential margin/expense variability as some spending is shifted into Q2–Q3.

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Omnicell Trading Up 19.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL traded up $7.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.10. The company had a trading volume of 657,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,288. Omnicell has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,122.03, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.29.

Key Omnicell News

Here are the key news stories impacting Omnicell this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Corey J. Manley sold 7,405 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $256,879.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 96,717 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,112.73. This trade represents a 7.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Omnicell

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Omnicell by 9.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,364,068 shares of the company's stock worth $71,985,000 after buying an additional 197,462 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Omnicell by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,075,362 shares of the company's stock worth $94,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,818 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 3.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708,345 shares of the company's stock worth $50,225,000 after purchasing an additional 62,733 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,583 shares of the company's stock worth $51,088,000 after purchasing an additional 11,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell during the third quarter worth $25,625,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on OMCL shares. UBS Group set a $60.00 price target on Omnicell and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Research raised Omnicell from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Omnicell from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Omnicell from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $59.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Omnicell

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc is a healthcare technology company that specializes in medication management solutions for hospitals, clinics and pharmacies. The company's offerings encompass automated dispensing cabinets, pharmacy automation systems, IV compounding devices, and software platforms designed to optimize medication usage, streamline workflow and improve patient safety. Omnicell's analytics and inventory management tools provide real-time visibility into medication utilization, helping healthcare providers reduce waste, manage controlled substances and ensure regulatory compliance.

Founded in Mountain View, California in 1992, Omnicell has grown through both internal innovation and strategic acquisitions to broaden its portfolio across the medication management continuum.

See Also

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