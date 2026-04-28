Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $37.63, but opened at $45.13. Omnicell shares last traded at $45.48, with a volume of 301,151 shares traded.

The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $309.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.01 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 0.17%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Omnicell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-48.000 EPS.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on OMCL. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $49.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Omnicell from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Omnicell from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Omnicell from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $60.00 price target on Omnicell and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $59.00.

View Our Latest Report on OMCL

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicell

In other news, EVP Corey J. Manley sold 7,405 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $256,879.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 96,717 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,355,112.73. This represents a 7.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicell

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,075,362 shares of the company's stock worth $94,014,000 after buying an additional 1,265,818 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter worth about $25,625,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter worth about $20,805,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 93.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 559,969 shares of the company's stock worth $17,051,000 after buying an additional 271,008 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 9.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,364,068 shares of the company's stock worth $71,985,000 after buying an additional 197,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company's stock.

Omnicell Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1,104.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc is a healthcare technology company that specializes in medication management solutions for hospitals, clinics and pharmacies. The company's offerings encompass automated dispensing cabinets, pharmacy automation systems, IV compounding devices, and software platforms designed to optimize medication usage, streamline workflow and improve patient safety. Omnicell's analytics and inventory management tools provide real-time visibility into medication utilization, helping healthcare providers reduce waste, manage controlled substances and ensure regulatory compliance.

Founded in Mountain View, California in 1992, Omnicell has grown through both internal innovation and strategic acquisitions to broaden its portfolio across the medication management continuum.

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