Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Trading Down 4.6% - Time to Sell?

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.52 and last traded at $43.1340. 608,322 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 634,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.22.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings raised Omnicell from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research lowered Omnicell from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Omnicell from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $59.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Omnicell

Omnicell Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.50. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.22. Omnicell had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $309.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $304.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company's revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Omnicell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-48.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Omnicell

In other news, EVP Nnamdi Njoku sold 3,090 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $133,549.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 154,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,689,807.70. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Corey J. Manley sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $217,180.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 112,783 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,874,481.26. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 2.92% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,053 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 12,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Omnicell by 1,708.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,338 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company's stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc is a healthcare technology company that specializes in medication management solutions for hospitals, clinics and pharmacies. The company's offerings encompass automated dispensing cabinets, pharmacy automation systems, IV compounding devices, and software platforms designed to optimize medication usage, streamline workflow and improve patient safety. Omnicell's analytics and inventory management tools provide real-time visibility into medication utilization, helping healthcare providers reduce waste, manage controlled substances and ensure regulatory compliance.

Founded in Mountain View, California in 1992, Omnicell has grown through both internal innovation and strategic acquisitions to broaden its portfolio across the medication management continuum.

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