Omnicell Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Omnicell NASDAQ: OMCL reported first-quarter 2026 results that company executives said came in at the high end or above prior guidance ranges, supported by growth in connected devices and recurring services, as well as disciplined cost management. Total revenue was $310 million, non-GAAP EBITDA was $45 million, and non-GAAP earnings per share was $0.55, according to Chairman, President, CEO, and Founder Randall Lipps.

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Management points to momentum in core businesses and platform roadmap

Lipps said Omnicell continues to see a “constructive demand environment,” including “meaningful competitive conversion opportunities,” as health systems reassess incumbent solutions around reliability, service scalability, and interoperability. He framed the company’s strategy around its vision for “autonomous medication management,” operationalized through three connected priorities:

Expanding market presence across inpatient and outpatient settings

Scaling predictable recurring revenue

Advancing OmniSphere, the company’s cloud-native medication management platform

Lipps said recent enterprise activity reflects that “large and complex healthcare organizations increasingly select Omnicell to support medication management holistically.” He cited continued expansion within the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, an academic medical center in New York expanding Omnicell across multiple facilities, and a Rhode Island health system selecting central pharmacy dispensing services. He also noted outpatient and specialty pharmacy engagement, including a Southern Missouri health system partnering with Omnicell Specialty Pharmacy Services.

Titan XT launch shapes customer discussions; modest 2026 contribution expected

Lipps highlighted the company’s late-2025 introduction of Omnicell Titan XT, a next-generation automated dispensing system designed to run on OmniSphere. He said customer engagement has been encouraging, with customers responding to potential workflow efficiency improvements such as reduced manual cart filling, better visibility into inventory expirations, and time savings for nursing and pharmacy operations.

However, management emphasized that health system capital cycles remain “multi-quarter to multi-year.” Lipps said Omnicell’s expectations for installed-base refresh pacing are unchanged, and the company anticipates “modest incremental Titan XT revenue in 2026,” with initial hardware shipments planned to begin in the second half of 2026 and a “phased rollout of OmniSphere functionality” in the first half of 2027.

Quarterly results: revenue up 15% with margin expansion

Chief Financial Officer Baird Radford said first-quarter revenue rose 15% year over year to $310 million, driven by “steady execution” in point-of-care connected devices and continued growth in recurring revenue streams. Product revenue was $175 million, up 20%, with strength in connected devices in North America and international markets. Service revenue increased 8% to $135 million, driven by specialty pharmacy services performance.

Profitability improved year over year. Radford reported GAAP EPS of $0.25, compared with a loss of $0.15 in the prior-year quarter, and non-GAAP EPS of $0.55 versus $0.26 a year ago. Non-GAAP EBITDA was $45 million, compared with $24 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Non-GAAP gross margin was approximately 46%, up from 42% in the year-ago quarter and 44% for fiscal 2025. Radford attributed the increase to a favorable product and customer mix in connected devices and lapping investments made in 2025 for field-based software upgrades at customer sites. He cautioned that margins can fluctuate period to period and said he would not call the first-quarter level a “new ceiling or new floor.”

Cash flow, balance sheet, and 2026 guidance update

Omnicell ended the quarter with $239 million in cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2026, compared with $387 million a year ago. Radford said the change reflected repayment of $175 million of debt that matured in September 2025 and approximately $78 million of share repurchases during 2025. Free cash flow was $39 million in the first quarter, compared with $10 million in the prior-year period.

For the second quarter of 2026, the company guided to total revenue of $307 million to $313 million, including product revenue of $174 million to $177 million and service revenue of $133 million to $136 million. Omnicell expects non-GAAP EBITDA of $37 million to $42 million and non-GAAP EPS of $0.40 to $0.48, reflecting typical seasonality in services and expectations that improved revenue linearity continues through 2026.

For full-year 2026, Radford said Omnicell is maintaining guidance for product bookings, ARR, and total revenue, while raising profitability guidance. The company expects:

Product bookings of $510 million to $560 million, weighted toward the back half of the year

Total revenue of $1.215 billion to $1.255 billion (product revenue $690 million to $710 million; service revenue $525 million to $545 million)

Year-end 2026 ARR of $680 million to $700 million

Non-GAAP EBITDA of $153 million to $168 million, up from prior guidance of $145 million to $160 million

Non-GAAP EPS of $1.80 to $2.00, up from $1.65 to $1.85

Radford said full-year guidance includes an updated estimate of approximately $12 million of tariff-related costs impacting the 2026 profit-and-loss statement and assumes a non-GAAP effective tax rate of about 15%.

Q&A: retail tone improves, XTExtend interest shifts, and competitive opportunities

During the question-and-answer session, Chief Operating Officer Nnamdi Njoku addressed retail pharmacy dynamics and EnlivenHealth. He said the mood at the NACDS conference suggested “some sense of stability and looking forward,” though he added that the segment remains challenging. Njoku said volumes continue to increase and that retailers are focused on meeting growing demand at lower cost, where Omnicell’s omnichannel communication and patient engagement solutions can help.

On capital purchasing decisions, Lipps said the Titan XT introduction has changed conversations by creating more optionality. He said some customers that previously leaned toward XTExtend upgrades are now evaluating Titan XT timing and how to integrate it with their plans, which can increase deal size but may also require customers to return to capital committees for additional approvals.

Asked about financing, Radford said offering leasing or financing options remains important for customers trying to align cash flows with operating revenues, and he described it as helpful in supporting pipeline activity.

Regarding competitive conversions, Radford said Omnicell has taken share over an extended period and that guidance assumes a “modest increase year-over-year” in competitive wins. Lipps added that he expects a bigger portion of bookings to come from competitive conversions going forward, though timing can depend on how long large contracts take to finalize. Lipps also said the company recently increased the amount of demo equipment due to demand for customers to see the new product.

Radford also acknowledged some expenses were shifted from the first quarter into the second and third quarters, noting the company maintained operating progress while managing spend discipline. He said investors should expect some operating expense increases in Q2 and Q3 as those costs occur.

In closing remarks, Lipps said Omnicell is focused on accelerating toward the “Autonomous Pharmacy,” citing innovations including AI-enabled platform capabilities, “enterprise agents,” and new robotics, while emphasizing customer excitement around the company’s roadmap.

About Omnicell NASDAQ: OMCL

Omnicell, Inc is a healthcare technology company that specializes in medication management solutions for hospitals, clinics and pharmacies. The company's offerings encompass automated dispensing cabinets, pharmacy automation systems, IV compounding devices, and software platforms designed to optimize medication usage, streamline workflow and improve patient safety. Omnicell's analytics and inventory management tools provide real-time visibility into medication utilization, helping healthcare providers reduce waste, manage controlled substances and ensure regulatory compliance.

Founded in Mountain View, California in 1992, Omnicell has grown through both internal innovation and strategic acquisitions to broaden its portfolio across the medication management continuum.

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