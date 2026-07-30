Omnicell Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Omnicell NASDAQ: OMCL reported second-quarter 2026 revenue at the high end of its prior outlook and profitability above expectations, while widening its full-year product bookings range to reflect uncertainty in the timing of customer purchasing decisions for large medication-management platform investments.

Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Founder Randall Lipps said total revenue was $312 million, while non-GAAP EBITDA reached $67 million and non-GAAP earnings per share totaled $0.94. He said the results reflected operational discipline, improved efficiency and progress toward the company’s strategy of becoming a leader in autonomous medication management.

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The company also announced an organizational change, naming Nnamdi Njoku as president and chief operating officer effective July 1. Lipps remains chairman and CEO. Njoku will focus on operational execution, alignment across product strategy and customer engagement, and improving leverage in Omnicell’s profit and loss structure.

Second-Quarter Results Included Tariff Refund

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Baird Radford said product revenue totaled $175 million during the quarter, while service revenue was $137 million. Service growth was supported by specialty pharmacy services, maintenance, support and software-related offerings.

GAAP earnings per share were $0.52, compared with $0.12 in the prior-year period. Omnicell reported a 50% non-GAAP gross margin, which Radford said was primarily driven by a one-time $15 million tariff refund.

Excluding the refund, second-quarter non-GAAP EBITDA would have been $52 million. Radford said the underlying performance still exceeded the midpoint of the company’s earlier guidance, aided by favorable revenue mix, cost management and operating efficiency.

Cash and cash equivalents at quarter-end: $292 million

Free cash flow: $56 million, including the tariff refund

Second-quarter non-GAAP EBITDA: $67 million

Second-quarter non-GAAP earnings per share: $0.94

Radford said Omnicell is continuing to invest in growth initiatives, including leasing programs intended to help customers spread payments over time while providing the company with what it views as attractive lifetime-value economics.

Bookings Outlook Reflects Extended Decision Cycles

Omnicell updated its full-year 2026 product bookings guidance to a range of $425 million to $560 million. The upper end of the range was unchanged, but the lower end was reduced as the company cited variability in the timing of medium-sized and large customer transactions.

Radford said the company has visibility into transactions that could support the upper end of the outlook. However, he said it remains difficult to determine which opportunities will close before Dec. 31 as health systems evaluate next-generation platforms and navigate capital approvals, contracting and stakeholder reviews.

“The bottom end of this revised range primarily reflects uncertainty around the timing of purchasing decisions rather than the deterioration in demand for our solutions,” Radford said.

Management said Omnicell’s pipeline exiting the second quarter was meaningfully larger than in recent years, with high engagement from both existing customers and potential competitive conversions. The company said the ongoing transition from its XT platform to Titan XT, combined with a new platform launch from its largest competitor, has increased both the number and size of competitive opportunities.

During the question-and-answer session, Radford said the pipeline includes both medium-sized and large opportunities, existing Omnicell customers considering a transition from XT to Titan XT, and competitive accounts with aging systems. He said such sales processes have historically varied based on customer capital availability, internal approval structures and decision-making timelines.

Platform Rollout and Customer Activity

Njoku said Titan XT remains on track to begin shipping in the second half of 2026, while OmniSphere ADS is expected to become generally available in the first half of 2027. Titan XT is Omnicell’s hardware platform, while OmniSphere is its cloud-native platform intended to connect devices, data and workflows across the company’s portfolio.

Omnicell secured its first competitive Titan XT conversion win of the year during the quarter, according to Njoku. A health system in the Southeast selected Titan XT along with AWS, IVX Workflow and other Omnicell solutions as part of a broader medication-management transformation. Njoku said OmniSphere was central to the customer’s decision, while the company’s leasing capabilities also helped differentiate its offering.

The company also cited Titan XT selections by an academic medical center in North Carolina, a Texas-based academic health system and an Arizona regional medical center. In specialty pharmacy, Omnicell said it won a competitive greenfield opportunity with a healthcare provider in northwest Arizona and began two new engagements with health systems in Oregon and Missouri.

Management said it is still early in the competitive process for the new platforms and did not provide specific estimates for the percentage of customers undergoing competitive evaluations. Lipps said customers are increasingly assessing enterprise-wide capabilities, including interoperability, analytics, operational standardization and the ability to support expansion into outpatient settings.

Updated Financial Outlook and Cost Pressures

For the third quarter, Omnicell forecast revenue of $301 million to $307 million, non-GAAP EBITDA of $32 million to $37 million, and non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.35 to $0.43. The company expects product revenue of $169 million to $172 million and service revenue of $132 million to $135 million.

The sequential decline in projected EBITDA and earnings per share reflects the absence of the second-quarter tariff refund, lower anticipated revenue and gross margin, and higher operating expenses, partially offset by continued cost management, Radford said.

For full-year 2026, Omnicell now expects:

Total revenue of $1.225 billion to $1.245 billion

Product revenue of $690 million to $700 million

Service revenue of $535 million to $545 million

Year-end annual recurring revenue of $660 million to $680 million

Non-GAAP EBITDA of $175 million to $185 million

Non-GAAP earnings per share of $2.15 to $2.30

While Omnicell reduced its revenue and annual recurring revenue expectations, it raised its full-year profitability outlook. Radford attributed the higher profitability outlook to the tariff refund and better operating discipline and leverage.

The company also said an imbalance in memory-chip supply and demand is expected to add approximately $6 million of costs in the second half of 2026. Omnicell estimates the issue will reduce full-year consolidated gross margin by about 50 basis points and product gross margin by about 80 basis points.

Njoku said Omnicell continues to work toward broader availability of its IVX platform, guided by internal benchmarks, while also investing in IV workflow and analytics products. He said the company believes the IV medication market will require a range of semi-automated and fully automated solutions.

About Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Omnicell, Inc is a healthcare technology company that specializes in medication management solutions for hospitals, clinics and pharmacies. The company's offerings encompass automated dispensing cabinets, pharmacy automation systems, IV compounding devices, and software platforms designed to optimize medication usage, streamline workflow and improve patient safety. Omnicell's analytics and inventory management tools provide real-time visibility into medication utilization, helping healthcare providers reduce waste, manage controlled substances and ensure regulatory compliance.

Founded in Mountain View, California in 1992, Omnicell has grown through both internal innovation and strategic acquisitions to broaden its portfolio across the medication management continuum.

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