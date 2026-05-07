Omron (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Reaches New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Omron Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.73 and last traded at $37.05, with a volume of 83608 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.1608.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research raised Omron from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Report on Omron

Omron Stock Up 2.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm's 50-day moving average is $30.74 and its 200 day moving average is $28.14.

Omron (OTCMKTS:OMRNY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Omron had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 2.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omron Corp. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omron

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Omron stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Omron Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY - Free Report) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,129 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC's holdings in Omron were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omron Company Profile

Omron Corporation OTCMKTS: OMRNY is a global leader in automation, sensing, and control technologies. The company designs, manufactures, and sells a wide range of products and solutions for industrial, healthcare and social systems applications. Its core business segments include industrial automation—featuring programmable logic controllers, sensors, relays, servo motors and temperature controllers—and healthcare products such as blood pressure monitors, digital thermometers and nebulizers.

Founded in 1933 by Kazuma Tateishi in Kyoto, Japan, Omron began with the development of the first Japanese automatic timer.

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