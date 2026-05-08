Omron (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Omron Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.05, but opened at $40.14. Omron shares last traded at $40.4450, with a volume of 5,714 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research raised Omron from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Omron has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Omron

Omron Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day moving average of $28.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 50.95, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Omron (OTCMKTS:OMRNY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Omron had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 2.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that Omron Corp. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omron

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Omron stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Omron Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY - Free Report) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,129 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC's holdings in Omron were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omron Company Profile

Omron Corporation OTCMKTS: OMRNY is a global leader in automation, sensing, and control technologies. The company designs, manufactures, and sells a wide range of products and solutions for industrial, healthcare and social systems applications. Its core business segments include industrial automation—featuring programmable logic controllers, sensors, relays, servo motors and temperature controllers—and healthcare products such as blood pressure monitors, digital thermometers and nebulizers.

Founded in 1933 by Kazuma Tateishi in Kyoto, Japan, Omron began with the development of the first Japanese automatic timer.

Further Reading

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