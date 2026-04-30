Omron (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

Omron Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.61, but opened at $35.75. Omron shares last traded at $35.8050, with a volume of 6,553 shares changing hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research raised Omron from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Analysis on Omron

Omron Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Omron (OTCMKTS:OMRNY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Omron had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 2.80%.Omron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.960-0.960 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omron Corp. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Omron stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omron Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY - Free Report) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,129 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC's holdings in Omron were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.09% of the company's stock.

About Omron

Omron Corporation OTCMKTS: OMRNY is a global leader in automation, sensing, and control technologies. The company designs, manufactures, and sells a wide range of products and solutions for industrial, healthcare and social systems applications. Its core business segments include industrial automation—featuring programmable logic controllers, sensors, relays, servo motors and temperature controllers—and healthcare products such as blood pressure monitors, digital thermometers and nebulizers.

Founded in 1933 by Kazuma Tateishi in Kyoto, Japan, Omron began with the development of the first Japanese automatic timer.

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