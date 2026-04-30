OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.66 EPS

OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.66, Zacks reports. OMV had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 4.10%.

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OMV Trading Up 0.9%

OMVKY stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.79. 14,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of -0.09. OMV has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $18.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OMVKY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut OMV from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. HSBC cut OMV from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut OMV from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Research raised OMV from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut OMV from a "sector perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OMV has an average rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Stock Report on OMV

OMV Company Profile

OMV AG is an Austrian integrated energy company founded in 1956 and headquartered in Vienna. The firm operates across the oil and gas value chain, with core activities in exploration and production, refining and marketing, petrochemicals, gas trading and storage, and a large retail network of service stations and convenience offerings in Central and Eastern Europe. OMV's business model combines upstream resource development with downstream processing and commercial distribution to supply fuels, lubricants and chemical feedstocks.

In upstream, OMV pursues oil and natural gas exploration and production projects and participates in both onshore and offshore developments.

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