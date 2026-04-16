ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Reaches New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $77.41 and last traded at $76.9150, with a volume of 2012633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.43.

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Key ON Semiconductor News

Here are the key news stories impacting ON Semiconductor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America upgraded ON to Buy and emphasized the company’s AI-oriented product roadmap and leadership in power semiconductors; the report also highlighted an aggressive $6B share‑buyback that supports near‑term shareholder returns. Bank Of America Upgrade Reframes ON Semiconductor Buyback And Valuation Story

Bank of America upgraded ON to Buy and emphasized the company’s AI-oriented product roadmap and leadership in power semiconductors; the report also highlighted an aggressive $6B share‑buyback that supports near‑term shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: Market research placing ON among suppliers in the growing power Schottky diode / power‑semiconductor market underscores secular demand for its products in automotive and industrial applications. [Latest] Global Power Schottky Diode Market Size/Share Worth USD 8.14 Billion by 2035

Market research placing ON among suppliers in the growing power Schottky diode / power‑semiconductor market underscores secular demand for its products in automotive and industrial applications. Neutral Sentiment: Company fundamentals are mixed: ON beat quarterly EPS expectations earlier this year but recorded year‑over‑year revenue declines and provided Q1 guidance (0.56–0.66 EPS) that investors are parsing against the buyback and growth narrative. Valuation metrics are rich, so momentum is reliant on execution and near‑term deliveries.

Company fundamentals are mixed: ON beat quarterly EPS expectations earlier this year but recorded year‑over‑year revenue declines and provided Q1 guidance (0.56–0.66 EPS) that investors are parsing against the buyback and growth narrative. Valuation metrics are rich, so momentum is reliant on execution and near‑term deliveries. Negative Sentiment: The upgrade notes upcoming leadership turnover (a Group President expected to resign mid‑2026), which introduces short‑term execution risk and management transition uncertainty. Bank of America Upgrades ON Semiconductor NASDAQ: ON to Buy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $64.96.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ON

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.64 and a 200 day moving average of $57.60.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 2.02%.ON Semiconductor's revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. ON Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.660 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ON Semiconductor news, CFO Trent Thad sold 60,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total transaction of $4,273,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 339,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,176,341.20. This represents a 15.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 6,114 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $358,708.38. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 173,943 shares in the company, valued at $10,205,235.81. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,114 shares of company stock valued at $6,092,308. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ON Semiconductor

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 72.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 68.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 577 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor, which operates under the onsemi brand, is a global supplier of semiconductor components and related solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio that includes power and analog devices, discrete components, sensors and custom mixed-signal products. Its offerings are used to manage, convert and sense electrical power and signals across a wide range of electronic systems.

ON Semiconductor serves customers in key end markets such as automotive, industrial, cloud power and communications, as well as consumer and computing applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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