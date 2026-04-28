Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Shares Down 4.3% - Here's What Happened

Shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS - Get Free Report) traded down 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.34 and last traded at $10.48. 41,406,976 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 87,031,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ONDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Glj Research set a $17.00 target price on shares of Ondas in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ondas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ondas from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Ondas from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ondas from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONDS

Ondas Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 2.59. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.47.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.33). Ondas had a negative return on equity of 53.14% and a negative net margin of 270.37%.The business had revenue of $30.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $27.49 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ondas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ondas during the fourth quarter worth $71,202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ondas by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,415,432 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,567,000 after buying an additional 7,024,549 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Ondas by 1,325.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,568,238 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,859 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,473,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Ondas by 9,274.9% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,466,373 shares of the company's stock worth $33,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.73% of the company's stock.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: ONDS develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company's Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

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