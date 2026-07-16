Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Shares Down 5.7% - Should You Sell?

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS - Get Free Report) dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.55 and last traded at $6.65. 108,320,729 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 82,556,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

Get Ondas alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ONDS shares. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ondas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Ondas from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Ondas from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Ondas from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Ondas from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $16.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Ondas

Ondas Stock Down 5.7%

The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.25 and a beta of 2.69. The business's 50-day moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average is $10.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ondas

In other Ondas news, Director Richard M. Cohen sold 7,500 shares of Ondas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 264,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,103.50. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric A. Brock sold 2,378,245 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $31,939,830.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,583,010 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,119,824.30. This trade represents a 39.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,395,745 shares of company stock worth $32,109,380. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ondas

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ondas by 3,558,617.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,064,056 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,935,000 after buying an additional 2,063,998 shares in the last quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new position in shares of Ondas in the fourth quarter worth about $6,734,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas during the 4th quarter worth about $1,052,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas during the 4th quarter worth about $14,215,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ondas by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,767,157 shares of the company's stock valued at $183,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.73% of the company's stock.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: ONDS develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company's Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ondas, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ondas wasn't on the list.

While Ondas currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here