Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Shares Up 2.8% - Here's Why

Shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS - Get Free Report) were up 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.19 and last traded at $8.02. Approximately 66,043,527 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 86,350,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ONDS. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ondas from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ondas from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ondas from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Ondas to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Ondas from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ondas has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $16.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ondas

Ondas Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.50 and a beta of 2.69.

Insider Activity

In other Ondas news, Director Randy Seidl sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $98,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 295,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,904,804.32. This represents a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric A. Brock sold 2,378,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $31,939,830.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,583,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,119,824.30. The trade was a 39.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 2,395,745 shares of company stock worth $32,109,380 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NFSG Corp boosted its holdings in Ondas by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. NFSG Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ondas in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ondas by 5,373.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ondas by 231.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,142 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.73% of the company's stock.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: ONDS develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company's Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

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