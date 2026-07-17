Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Stock Price Down 1.8% - What's Next?

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS - Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.22 and last traded at $6.53. 214,083,995 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 156% from the average session volume of 83,538,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ONDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ondas from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Ondas from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings raised Ondas from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Ondas to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Ondas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.75.

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Ondas Trading Down 1.8%

The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 163.25 and a beta of 2.69. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Randy Seidl sold 10,000 shares of Ondas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $98,300.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 295,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,904,804.32. This trade represents a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Cohen sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 264,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,516,103.50. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,395,745 shares of company stock worth $32,109,380. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ondas

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONDS. NFSG Corp grew its stake in Ondas by 200.0% in the first quarter. NFSG Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ondas by 5,373.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ondas in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Ondas by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 4,000 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: ONDS develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company's Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

Further Reading

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