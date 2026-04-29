Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Stock Price Down 9.4% - Time to Sell?

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 9.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.41 and last traded at $9.49. Approximately 57,910,258 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 86,675,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ONDS shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ondas from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Glj Research set a $17.00 price objective on Ondas in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright set a $17.00 price target on Ondas and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings raised Ondas from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Ondas from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $17.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONDS

Ondas Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.33). Ondas had a negative return on equity of 53.14% and a negative net margin of 270.37%.The firm had revenue of $30.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Ondas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ondas by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,415,432 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024,549 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Ondas by 1,325.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,568,238 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,859 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ondas in the fourth quarter worth about $33,473,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ondas by 9,274.9% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,466,373 shares of the company's stock worth $33,832,000 after buying an additional 3,429,398 shares during the period. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: ONDS develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company's Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

Further Reading

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