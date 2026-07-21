Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Stock Price Up 11.5% - Here's Why

Shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS - Get Free Report) shot up 11.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.87 and last traded at $7.66. 282,651,771 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 230% from the average session volume of 85,687,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Ondas from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ondas from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ondas from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Ondas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Ondas to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ondas currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $16.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ondas

Ondas Stock Up 11.5%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.50 and a beta of 2.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eric A. Brock sold 2,378,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $31,939,830.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,583,010 shares in the company, valued at $48,119,824.30. This trade represents a 39.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Richard M. Cohen sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 264,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,516,103.50. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 2,395,745 shares of company stock worth $32,109,380 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ondas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ondas by 3,558,617.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,064,056 shares of the company's stock worth $15,935,000 after buying an additional 2,063,998 shares in the last quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new position in Ondas during the 4th quarter valued at $6,734,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Ondas during the 4th quarter valued at $1,052,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Ondas during the 4th quarter worth $14,215,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ondas by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,767,157 shares of the company's stock worth $183,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351,725 shares during the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: ONDS develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company's Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

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