Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Trading 3.8% Higher - Here's What Happened

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS - Get Free Report) traded up 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.06 and last traded at $10.95. 56,680,535 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 87,603,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Ondas from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright set a $17.00 price objective on Ondas and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Ondas from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research cut Ondas from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Ondas from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ondas

Ondas Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $9.47.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.33). Ondas had a negative return on equity of 53.14% and a negative net margin of 270.37%.The business had revenue of $30.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ondas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONDS. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Ondas by 231.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,142 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Ondas during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Ondas by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 4,000 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its position in Ondas by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 4,403 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ondas by 1,005.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.73% of the company's stock.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: ONDS develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company's Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

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