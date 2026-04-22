Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Trading Up 1.7% - Should You Buy?

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.61 and last traded at $11.06. Approximately 67,083,579 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 88,979,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ONDS shares. Glj Research set a $17.00 price target on Ondas in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Ondas from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Ondas in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research lowered Ondas from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Ondas from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ondas presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ondas

Ondas Trading Up 1.7%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 2.59.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $30.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 million. Ondas had a negative return on equity of 53.14% and a negative net margin of 270.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Ondas by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,142 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Ondas by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 4,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its stake in shares of Ondas by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 4,403 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ondas by 1,005.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: ONDS develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company's Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

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