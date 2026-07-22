Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Trading Up 4.4% - Should You Buy?

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.58 and last traded at $8.00. Approximately 172,643,593 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 86,372,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ONDS shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ondas from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Ondas to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Ondas from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Ondas from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Ondas from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ondas presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ondas

Ondas Stock Up 4.4%

The business's fifty day moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 200.00 and a beta of 2.69.

Insider Activity at Ondas

In other news, Director Richard M. Cohen sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 264,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,103.50. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric A. Brock sold 2,378,245 shares of Ondas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $31,939,830.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,583,010 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,119,824.30. This trade represents a 39.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 2,395,745 shares of company stock valued at $32,109,380 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ondas

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ondas by 3,558,617.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,064,056 shares of the company's stock worth $15,935,000 after buying an additional 2,063,998 shares in the last quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas during the fourth quarter valued at $6,734,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Ondas during the 4th quarter worth about $1,052,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Ondas during the 4th quarter worth about $14,215,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ondas by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,767,157 shares of the company's stock valued at $183,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351,725 shares during the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: ONDS develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company's Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

Further Reading

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