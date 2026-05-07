Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Upgraded to "Strong-Buy" at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to a "strong-buy" rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

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Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Ondas from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright set a $17.00 target price on Ondas and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Glj Research set a $17.00 target price on shares of Ondas in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ondas from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Ondas from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.25.

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Ondas Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ ONDS opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. Ondas has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock's 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average is $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 2.56.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.33). Ondas had a negative return on equity of 53.14% and a negative net margin of 270.37%.The business had revenue of $30.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 million. Research analysts forecast that Ondas will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONDS. NFSG Corp raised its position in Ondas by 200.0% in the first quarter. NFSG Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Ondas in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in Ondas by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 4,000 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Ondas by 231.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,142 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Ondas by 1,005.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.73% of the company's stock.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: ONDS develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company's Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

Further Reading

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