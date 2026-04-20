Ondas Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS - Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 290,215 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 34% compared to the typical daily volume of 216,230 call options.

Get Ondas alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ONDS. Zacks Research lowered shares of Ondas from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ondas from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ondas from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ondas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Glj Research set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ondas in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONDS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ondas

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONDS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ondas by 444.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,373 shares of the company's stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 91,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ondas by 57.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,344,590 shares of the company's stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 490,239 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ondas during the second quarter worth $152,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Ondas during the second quarter worth $3,086,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Ondas during the second quarter worth $2,244,000. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ondas Stock Up 7.0%

Shares of ONDS stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.70. 67,908,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,037,602. Ondas has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 2.59. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.45.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.33). Ondas had a negative return on equity of 53.14% and a negative net margin of 270.37%.The company had revenue of $30.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 million. Research analysts predict that Ondas will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: ONDS develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company's Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ondas, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ondas wasn't on the list.

While Ondas currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here