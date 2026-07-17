ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the utilities provider's stock. Morgan Stanley's price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.44% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OGS. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on ONE Gas from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $94.00 to $89.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $93.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $90.00.

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ONE Gas Stock Performance

Shares of OGS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.85. The company's stock had a trading volume of 165,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,225. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.37. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.66.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 11.77%.The business had revenue of $831.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. ONE Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.830-4.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Gas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 247.0% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in ONE Gas by 188.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 409 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc is a publicly traded natural gas utility company focused on the regulated distribution of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the company owns and operates an integrated system of transmission and distribution pipelines, storage facilities and compressor stations designed to deliver safe, reliable energy to end users. Its operations are governed by state utility commissions, which set rates and service standards in the markets the company serves.

The company's service territory spans three states: Oklahoma, Kansas and the Texas Panhandle.

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