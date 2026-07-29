One Stop Systems (OSS) to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect One Stop Systems to post earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $8.5040 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.98 million. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. On average, analysts expect One Stop Systems to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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One Stop Systems Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of OSS traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 183,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,084. The stock has a market cap of $278.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company's 50 day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.13. One Stop Systems has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $20.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSS has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on One Stop Systems from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Research lowered One Stop Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Clear Str raised shares of One Stop Systems to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on One Stop Systems

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory W. Matz sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $140,160.00. Following the sale, the director owned 78,914 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,382,573.28. This trade represents a 9.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Mitchell H. Herbets sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $88,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,984 shares of the company's stock, valued at $863,098.08. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $369,380. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On One Stop Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSS. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. 32.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc NASDAQ: OSS develops and manufactures high-performance computing and storage systems tailored for mission-critical and harsh-environment applications. The company's solutions are designed to deliver accelerated processing, high-throughput data handling and reliability in confined or ruggedized form factors. OSS leverages advanced cooling, power management and custom enclosures to support demanding workloads in settings where off-the-shelf hardware may fall short.

The company's product portfolio includes GPU-accelerated servers, embedded single-board computers, high-speed RAID storage arrays and integrated system solutions.

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