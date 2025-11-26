OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) Insider Jeffrey Yu Acquires 11,810 Shares

OneMedNet Corporation (NASDAQ:ONMD - Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey Yu bought 11,810 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $10,274.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,052,623 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,135,782.01. This trade represents a 0.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Yu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 25th, Jeffrey Yu purchased 1,250 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $1,287.50.

On Wednesday, September 24th, Jeffrey Yu purchased 17,200 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $17,544.00.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Jeffrey Yu acquired 5,700 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $5,301.00.

On Monday, September 22nd, Jeffrey Yu acquired 400 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $380.00.

On Friday, September 19th, Jeffrey Yu bought 1,250 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $1,112.50.

On Thursday, September 18th, Jeffrey Yu bought 700 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $637.00.

On Friday, September 5th, Jeffrey Yu purchased 2,100 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,806.00.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Jeffrey Yu purchased 11,670 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.81 per share, for a total transaction of $9,452.70.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Jeffrey Yu acquired 24,319 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $20,671.15.

On Friday, August 29th, Jeffrey Yu acquired 10,890 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $8,929.80.

OneMedNet Trading Down 2.7%

ONMD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.42. The company's stock had a trading volume of 298,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,577. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.43 million, a PE ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.09. OneMedNet Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.22.

OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ONMD. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of OneMedNet in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of OneMedNet to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Analysis on ONMD

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneMedNet

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONMD. Correct Capital Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of OneMedNet during the third quarter worth $4,910,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in OneMedNet during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMedNet by 141.3% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,599,460 shares of the company's stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 2,107,598 shares during the period. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneMedNet

OneMedNet Corporation provides clinical imaging solutions. It offers iRWD, a solution that utilizes AI to securely de-identify, search, and curate imaging data for its partner network consisting of medical and academic research institutions to generate progression in stages of medical research, discovery and diagnostics that span the field of life sciences.

Featured Articles

