OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) Insider Jeffrey Yu Purchases 15,000 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
November 27, 2025
OneMedNet logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Jeffrey Yu purchased 15,000 OneMedNet shares on Aug. 21 at $0.77 (‑$11,550), bringing his direct holdings to 6,768,910 shares (~$5.21M) and he has continued accumulating stock with multiple buys in September.
  • Shares recently traded down 2.7% to $1.42 with a market cap of $72.4M, a 12‑month range of $0.30–$4.22, a 50‑day MA of $1.77, 200‑day MA of $0.99, and a negative P/E of -28.4.
  • Analyst consensus is broadly negative (average rating "Sell" with mixed notes like a "hold" from Wall Street Zen), and institutional ownership is very low at about 0.95%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in December.

OneMedNet Corporation (NASDAQ:ONMD - Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey Yu bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $11,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,768,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,212,060.70. The trade was a 0.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Yu also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, September 25th, Jeffrey Yu purchased 1,250 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,287.50.
  • On Wednesday, September 24th, Jeffrey Yu purchased 17,200 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $17,544.00.
  • On Tuesday, September 23rd, Jeffrey Yu acquired 5,700 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $5,301.00.
  • On Monday, September 22nd, Jeffrey Yu acquired 400 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $380.00.
  • On Friday, September 19th, Jeffrey Yu bought 1,250 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112.50.
  • On Thursday, September 18th, Jeffrey Yu purchased 700 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $637.00.
  • On Friday, September 5th, Jeffrey Yu acquired 2,100 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,806.00.
  • On Thursday, September 4th, Jeffrey Yu acquired 11,810 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $10,274.70.
  • On Wednesday, September 3rd, Jeffrey Yu acquired 11,670 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $9,452.70.
  • On Tuesday, September 2nd, Jeffrey Yu bought 24,319 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $20,671.15.

OneMedNet Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ ONMD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.42. 298,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,577. The company's 50 day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.99. OneMedNet Corporation has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.09.

OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneMedNet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMedNet by 3.1% during the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,491,862 shares of the company's stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 45,448 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in OneMedNet in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Correct Capital Wealth Management bought a new position in OneMedNet during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,910,000. Institutional investors own 0.95% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on ONMD shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of OneMedNet in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded OneMedNet to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONMD

OneMedNet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneMedNet Corporation provides clinical imaging solutions. It offers iRWD, a solution that utilizes AI to securely de-identify, search, and curate imaging data for its partner network consisting of medical and academic research institutions to generate progression in stages of medical research, discovery and diagnostics that span the field of life sciences.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage.

