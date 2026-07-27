ONEOK (OKE) Expected to Release Earnings on Monday

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect ONEOK to announce earnings of $1.46 per share and revenue of $8.9499 billion for the quarter. ONEOK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.530-5.530 EPS. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ONEOK to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $93.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.05. ONEOK has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $96.07.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. ONEOK's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.29%.

Institutional Trading of ONEOK

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its stake in ONEOK by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 338 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in ONEOK by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on OKE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Freedom Capital raised shares of ONEOK from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ONEOK from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ONEOK from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $92.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OKE

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc NYSE: OKE is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK's asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

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