ONEOK (OKE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect ONEOK to post earnings of $1.29 per share and revenue of $8.5625 billion for the quarter. ONEOK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.870 EPS. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.77 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 10.09%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect ONEOK to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE opened at $83.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $86.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.46. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $95.30.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is an increase from ONEOK's previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. ONEOK's payout ratio is currently 78.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONEOK

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 338 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OKE. Barclays upped their price target on ONEOK from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ONEOK from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Mizuho set a $89.00 price target on ONEOK in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ONEOK from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $89.69.

View Our Latest Report on ONEOK

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc NYSE: OKE is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK's asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

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