OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.45%.The business had revenue of $247.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from OneSpaWorld's conference call:

Record quarter: OneSpaWorld reported its 20th consecutive quarter of record total revenues and Adjusted EBITDA, with Q1 revenue up 13% to $247.6M , Adjusted EBITDA up 21% to $32.2M , and net income up 40% to $21.3M .

OneSpaWorld reported its 20th consecutive quarter of record total revenues and Adjusted EBITDA, with Q1 revenue up 13% to , Adjusted EBITDA up 21% to , and net income up 40% to . Raised visibility for 2026: Full-year guidance was set to $1.014B–$1.034B in revenue and $129M–$139M in Adjusted EBITDA (≈9% growth at the midpoint), while Q2 guidance implies ~10% growth at the midpoint.

Full-year guidance was set to $1.014B–$1.034B in revenue and $129M–$139M in Adjusted EBITDA (≈9% growth at the midpoint), while Q2 guidance implies ~10% growth at the midpoint. Higher-value services driving mix: Management is scaling Medi‑Spa and premium offerings (Medi‑Spa on 155 ships, targeting 157 by year‑end) — new tech like TruFlex, Thermage, CoolSculpting and Niagen NAD IVs produced strong double‑digit growth in treatments.

Management is scaling Medi‑Spa and premium offerings (Medi‑Spa on 155 ships, targeting 157 by year‑end) — new tech like TruFlex, Thermage, CoolSculpting and Niagen NAD IVs produced strong double‑digit growth in treatments. Investments in AI are underway (revenue ML engine on ~190 vessels and an AI maritime assistant resolving 94% of tickets on ~191 vessels) to improve pricing, pre‑booking and efficiency, but true dynamic pricing and customer‑facing bots are still early-stage.

Investments in AI are underway (revenue ML engine on ~190 vessels and an AI maritime assistant resolving 94% of tickets on ~191 vessels) to improve pricing, pre‑booking and efficiency, but true dynamic pricing and customer‑facing bots are still early-stage. Management warned of near‑term risk from geopolitical uncertainty and noted cruise-line price cuts for Europe in Q2 that could pressure bookings and cancellations, but said such risks were factored into guidance.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts: Sign Up

OneSpaWorld Trading Up 6.0%

NASDAQ:OSW traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.17. 605,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,590. The firm's fifty day moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average is $21.52. OneSpaWorld has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

OneSpaWorld Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. OneSpaWorld's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

Institutional Trading of OneSpaWorld

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Arax Advisory Partners raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 428.8% during the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the third quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on OneSpaWorld from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on OneSpaWorld in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research raised OneSpaWorld from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $26.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd is a global provider of spa and wellness services, catering primarily to the cruise line, hospitality and venue-based leisure industries. The company designs and operates on-board spa facilities, salon services and retail boutiques, offering treatments such as massage, facial and body therapies, nail care, hair styling and aesthetic enhancements. Additionally, OneSpaWorld provides program consulting, management, training and product distribution services to its partners, enabling tailored spa experiences across diverse passenger and guest demographics.

OneSpaWorld’s core operations span major cruise lines—such as Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Group, MSC Cruises and Virgin Voyages—as well as luxury resort and hotel brands.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider OneSpaWorld, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and OneSpaWorld wasn't on the list.

While OneSpaWorld currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here