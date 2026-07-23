OneWater Marine (ONEW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.7490 per share and revenue of $553.7270 million for the quarter. OneWater Marine has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.700 EPS. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.43). OneWater Marine had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 6.69%.The business had revenue of $442.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.30 million. On average, analysts expect OneWater Marine to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OneWater Marine Stock Up 1.3%

OneWater Marine stock opened at $13.04 on Thursday. OneWater Marine has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $17.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONEW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $13.00 target price on OneWater Marine in a report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on OneWater Marine from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered OneWater Marine from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OneWater Marine

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OneWater Marine news, Director John Troiano sold 27,844 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $336,077.08. Following the sale, the director directly owned 41,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at $500,156.66. This represents a 40.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Philip Austin Jr. Singleton bought 21,930 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $238,598.40. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 801,816 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,723,758.08. This trade represents a 2.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of OneWater Marine

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 706,260 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,187,000 after buying an additional 8,465 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,856 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,265 shares of the company's stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 72,595 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 246,049 shares of the company's stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 154,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 2.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,800 shares of the company's stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc NASDAQ: ONEW is a leading U.S.-based recreational boat retailer offering a comprehensive range of marine products and services. Since its public debut in 2018, the company has built a broad network of locations that serve both coastal and inland markets. OneWater Marine focuses on delivering a full-service customer experience, from initial boat selection to long-term maintenance and support.

Through its dealership network, OneWater Marine markets new and pre-owned powerboats and personal watercraft from top manufacturers.

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