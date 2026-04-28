OnKure Therapeutics (OKUR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.81) per share and revenue of $0.1670 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.16. On average, analysts expect OnKure Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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OnKure Therapeutics Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of OKUR stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.19. 14,271 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,749. OnKure Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.25.

Institutional Trading of OnKure Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of OnKure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in OnKure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OnKure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,941,000. Kotler Kevin bought a new stake in OnKure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $573,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in OnKure Therapeutics by 4,286.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,242 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 26,621 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded OnKure Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on OnKure Therapeutics from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded OnKure Therapeutics from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OnKure Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Read Our Latest Report on OKUR

About OnKure Therapeutics

OnKure Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: OKUR is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for oncology and autoimmune diseases. Headquartered in Westlake Village, California, OnKure is advancing small molecule drug candidates designed to modulate key signaling pathways implicated in cancer cell growth and immune system function.

The company's lead oncology asset, OKI-179, is an orally available histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor being evaluated in Phase I and Phase II clinical studies for a range of solid tumors.

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