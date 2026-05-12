onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Hits New 12-Month High - Here's Why

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $107.25 and last traded at $107.24, with a volume of 9682258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.20.

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More onsemi News

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum restated a "hold" rating on shares of onsemi in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of onsemi from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $73.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $56.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, onsemi has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $87.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on onsemi

onsemi Price Performance

The company's fifty day moving average is $73.18 and its 200 day moving average is $62.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a PE ratio of 76.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.94.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,460,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,015,610 shares in the company, valued at $74,159,842.20. This trade represents a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 301,194 shares in the company, valued at $28,011,042. This represents a 9.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 146,114 shares of company stock worth $11,282,308 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of onsemi

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 7.7% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,205,996 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $639,716,000 after purchasing an additional 877,533 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of onsemi by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,363,805 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $360,828,000 after buying an additional 474,725 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of onsemi in the fourth quarter worth $330,885,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of onsemi by 55.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837,502 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $305,943,000 after buying an additional 2,072,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of onsemi by 15.5% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,597,886 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $284,495,000 after buying an additional 615,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company's stock.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

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