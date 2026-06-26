onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $130.00

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Needham & Company LLC's target price points to a potential upside of 9.48% from the company's previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on onsemi from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group set a $110.00 target price on onsemi in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on onsemi from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, TD Cowen cut onsemi from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $99.56.

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onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of ON opened at $118.74 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $110.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.75. onsemi has a 52 week low of $44.56 and a 52 week high of $134.92. The company has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a PE ratio of 84.21, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.87.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. Research analysts expect that onsemi will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 301,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,011,042. This represents a 9.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On onsemi

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in onsemi by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in onsemi by 1.1% during the first quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 13,328 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in onsemi by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of onsemi by 2.7% in the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting onsemi

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Positive Sentiment: onsemi said the Synaptics deal expands its addressable market by $30 billion to $243 billion by 2030 and adds Edge AI, connectivity, and human-machine interface capabilities that complement its power and sensing strengths. Article Title

onsemi said the Synaptics deal expands its addressable market by $30 billion to $243 billion by 2030 and adds Edge AI, connectivity, and human-machine interface capabilities that complement its power and sensing strengths. Positive Sentiment: Management said the transaction is expected to be accretive to non-GAAP EPS within 18 months of closing and should generate about $200 million in annual synergies, which could support longer-term earnings power. Article Title

Management said the transaction is expected to be accretive to non-GAAP EPS within 18 months of closing and should generate about $200 million in annual synergies, which could support longer-term earnings power. Neutral Sentiment: onsemi also reaffirmed its second-quarter 2026 guidance, which suggests the company is not seeing a sudden change in its near-term operating outlook despite the acquisition announcement. Article Title

onsemi also reaffirmed its second-quarter 2026 guidance, which suggests the company is not seeing a sudden change in its near-term operating outlook despite the acquisition announcement. Negative Sentiment: The deal is an all-stock transaction, so shareholders are facing dilution and a longer closing timeline, with completion not expected until mid-2027 pending approvals. Article Title

The deal is an all-stock transaction, so shareholders are facing dilution and a longer closing timeline, with completion not expected until mid-2027 pending approvals. Negative Sentiment: Some traders are also taking profits after onsemi’s strong multi-month rally, and broader semiconductor sentiment has been choppy, with investors rotating between AI beneficiaries and more cyclical chip names. Article Title

About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

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