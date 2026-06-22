onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Price Up 8.3% - Time to Buy?

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 8.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $132.34 and last traded at $131.6960. Approximately 2,225,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 10,199,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.62.

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Key Headlines Impacting onsemi

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on onsemi from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $56.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $94.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on onsemi

onsemi Stock Up 7.3%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.87. The company has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of 92.81, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.97.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. onsemi had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that onsemi will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at onsemi

In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 301,194 shares in the company, valued at $28,011,042. This represents a 9.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On onsemi

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of onsemi by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,700,884 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $848,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,894 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in onsemi by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,205,996 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $639,716,000 after purchasing an additional 877,533 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in onsemi by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,363,805 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $360,828,000 after buying an additional 474,725 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,885,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in onsemi by 55.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837,502 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $305,943,000 after buying an additional 2,072,125 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

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