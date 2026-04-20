Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Price Target Raised to $320.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $275.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Needham & Company LLC's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.26% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ONTO. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $350.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $300.63.

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Onto Innovation Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $290.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.47. Onto Innovation has a 52 week low of $85.88 and a 52 week high of $294.04.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $266.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.78 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Onto Innovation's quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Onto Innovation has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.360 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Onto Innovation will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 31.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,532 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $18,806,000 after purchasing an additional 34,567 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 64.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,232 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $15,149,000 after purchasing an additional 46,118 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 36.6% in the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 51,176 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 13,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company's stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation NYSE: ONTO is a global supplier of advanced process control and inspection systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers. The company's solutions span metrology, inspection, defect review and lithography mask repair, helping customers optimize yield, reduce costs and improve device performance. By integrating high-resolution optical and e-beam tools with sophisticated software analytics, Onto Innovation enables wafer, mask and advanced packaging producers to maintain tight process control across leading-edge nodes and specialty applications.

Key products include high-throughput wafer metrology systems, optical and e-beam defect inspection platforms, mask inspection and repair tools, and data-driven software for yield management and process optimization.

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