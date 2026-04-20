Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $275.00 to $320.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Onto Innovation traded as high as $295.00 and last traded at $290.2950, with a volume of 7422 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $290.76.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ONTO. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 20th. B. Riley Financial raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $300.63.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONTO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onto Innovation

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 178 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 2,061.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Stock Down 0.0%

The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.08 and a 200 day moving average of $179.51.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $266.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.78 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Onto Innovation has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.360 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation NYSE: ONTO is a global supplier of advanced process control and inspection systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers. The company's solutions span metrology, inspection, defect review and lithography mask repair, helping customers optimize yield, reduce costs and improve device performance. By integrating high-resolution optical and e-beam tools with sophisticated software analytics, Onto Innovation enables wafer, mask and advanced packaging producers to maintain tight process control across leading-edge nodes and specialty applications.

Key products include high-throughput wafer metrology systems, optical and e-beam defect inspection platforms, mask inspection and repair tools, and data-driven software for yield management and process optimization.

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