Onto Innovation (ONTO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Onto Innovation to post earnings of $1.32 per share and revenue of $280.3430 million for the quarter. Onto Innovation has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.360 EPS. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.02). Onto Innovation had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $266.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business's revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Onto Innovation to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of ONTO traded down $15.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $282.42. 680,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,596. Onto Innovation has a 1-year low of $85.88 and a 1-year high of $316.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 101.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.47. The business's 50 day moving average price is $226.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.13.

Institutional Trading of Onto Innovation

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 1,217.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,398,995 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $180,778,000 after buying an additional 1,292,772 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 315.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 615,651 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $97,187,000 after buying an additional 467,587 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,114,501 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $144,016,000 after buying an additional 440,035 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 342.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 566,116 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $57,138,000 after buying an additional 438,217 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 518,882 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $81,911,000 after buying an additional 388,883 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $300.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Onto Innovation

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation NYSE: ONTO is a global supplier of advanced process control and inspection systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers. The company's solutions span metrology, inspection, defect review and lithography mask repair, helping customers optimize yield, reduce costs and improve device performance. By integrating high-resolution optical and e-beam tools with sophisticated software analytics, Onto Innovation enables wafer, mask and advanced packaging producers to maintain tight process control across leading-edge nodes and specialty applications.

Key products include high-throughput wafer metrology systems, optical and e-beam defect inspection platforms, mask inspection and repair tools, and data-driven software for yield management and process optimization.

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