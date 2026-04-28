Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Opera Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OPRA - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $16.91, but opened at $17.99. Opera shares last traded at $18.5370, with a volume of 428,547 shares.

The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $176.65 million for the quarter. Opera had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 17.61%.

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Key Headlines Impacting Opera

Here are the key news stories impacting Opera this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations: revenue $175.8M vs. $171.0M consensus and EPS $0.34 vs. $0.32 consensus; adjusted EBITDA was $42.0M (24% margin), above guidance — shows healthy revenue growth and margin expansion. PR Newswire: Q1 Results

Q1 results beat expectations: revenue $175.8M vs. $171.0M consensus and EPS $0.34 vs. $0.32 consensus; adjusted EBITDA was $42.0M (24% margin), above guidance — shows healthy revenue growth and margin expansion. Positive Sentiment: Raised FY 2026 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance to $727M–$740M and $170M–$174M respectively (implies ~18–20% revenue growth and ~23% adj. EBITDA margin) — management is more bullish on full-year growth. PR Newswire: Guidance Raise

Raised FY 2026 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance to $727M–$740M and $170M–$174M respectively (implies ~18–20% revenue growth and ~23% adj. EBITDA margin) — management is more bullish on full-year growth. Positive Sentiment: Q2 2026 revenue guidance of $176M–$178M implies ~23–25% growth with an adjusted EBITDA margin target ~23% at midpoint — Q2 top-line guidance is above consensus, signaling continued momentum. Press Release PDF

Q2 2026 revenue guidance of $176M–$178M implies ~23–25% growth with an adjusted EBITDA margin target ~23% at midpoint — Q2 top-line guidance is above consensus, signaling continued momentum. Positive Sentiment: Third‑party recognition and analyst commentary provide support — IBD upgraded Opera's ADR relative strength and Zacks highlighted OPRA among Internet-content names benefiting from digital trends, which could help sentiment. IBD Upgrade Zacks Industry Note

Third‑party recognition and analyst commentary provide support — IBD upgraded Opera's ADR relative strength and Zacks highlighted OPRA among Internet-content names benefiting from digital trends, which could help sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Management issued revenue ranges for Q2 and FY2026 but did not provide numeric EPS guidance in the updates, leaving some earnings visibility incomplete.

Management issued revenue ranges for Q2 and FY2026 but did not provide numeric EPS guidance in the updates, leaving some earnings visibility incomplete. Negative Sentiment: Despite beats and raised guidance, the stock is down — possible drivers: profit‑taking after recent runup, disappointment over the absence of explicit EPS guidance, or the view that the guidance ranges are conservative/unspecific; that uncertainty can pressure the share price in the near term.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Opera from $24.50 to $21.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Opera from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Opera in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Opera from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Opera in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Opera currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $22.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Opera

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Opera

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRA. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Opera in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Opera by 37.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,305 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new stake in Opera in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Opera in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Opera by 127.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,350 shares of the company's stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. 10.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opera Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.22. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.33.

About Opera

Opera Limited NASDAQ: OPRA is a global software and internet services company best known for its cross-platform web browsers, including the flagship Opera Browser, Opera Mini for mobile devices and Opera GX designed for the gaming community. The company integrates features such as ad blocking, built-in VPN services and a cryptocurrency wallet into its desktop and mobile applications, aiming to deliver fast, secure and feature-rich browsing experiences to hundreds of millions of users worldwide.

Beyond its consumer-facing browsers, Opera operates Opera News, a personalized content and news aggregation platform with a strong presence in Africa and Asia, and Opera Ads, a digital advertising network that leverages user-behavior data to provide targeted ad placements across devices.

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