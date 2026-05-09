Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $228.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.58 million. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Oportun Financial updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.500-1.650 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Oportun Financial's conference call:

Doug Bland, who joined as CEO on April 20, said he supports the existing 2026 plan but will complete a deeper review before declaring a new strategy and is focused on disciplined execution.

Credit trends improved — Q1 annualized net charge-off was 12.65% and 30+ delinquency fell to 4.5% (Q2 30+ guided to 4.1%–4.2%); the company is deploying an upgraded underwriting model, V13 , and new alternative data to improve through‑cycle credit performance.

and 30+ delinquency fell to (Q2 30+ guided to 4.1%–4.2%); the company is deploying an upgraded underwriting model, , and new alternative data to improve through‑cycle credit performance. Capital and liquidity strengthened — unrestricted cash rose to $130M , high‑cost corporate debt reduced by ~$100M to $135M, leverage down to 6.8x debt‑to‑equity, and recent ABS issuance at attractive sub‑6% yields lowered interest expense.

, high‑cost corporate debt reduced by ~$100M to $135M, leverage down to debt‑to‑equity, and recent ABS issuance at attractive sub‑6% yields lowered interest expense. Product and portfolio actions to drive higher‑quality originations — Q1 originations fell 11% but management expects mid‑single‑digit growth in 2026; secured personal loans grew 12% YoY to 9% of the portfolio and management plans a H2 rollout of risk‑based pricing plus a phased payment‑protection product.

plus a phased payment‑protection product. Financials were mixed — sixth consecutive GAAP profitable quarter (net income $2.3M, adjusted EPS $0.21), revenue and adjusted EPS declined YoY, and management reiterated full‑year 2026 guidance (revenue $935M–$955M, annualized net charge‑off midpoint 11.9%, adjusted EPS $1.50–$1.65).

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Oportun Financial Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.74. 479,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,105. Oportun Financial has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.19. The firm has a market cap of $262.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kathleen I. Layton sold 19,355 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $94,839.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 225,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,772.80. This trade represents a 7.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 54,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $266,065.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 439,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,154,128.20. The trade was a 10.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oportun Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Oportun Financial by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 58,980 shares of the company's stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 37,647 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 68,368 shares of the company's stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 172,033 shares of the company's stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 17,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OPRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Oportun Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $8.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on OPRT

Oportun Financial News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oportun Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oportun reported Q1 2026 results that met consensus EPS estimates and said it achieved all first-quarter guidance metrics, which should support confidence in execution. Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) Matches Q1 Earnings Estimates

Oportun reported Q1 2026 results that met consensus EPS estimates and said it achieved all first-quarter guidance metrics, which should support confidence in execution. Positive Sentiment: The company extended its GAAP profitability streak to a sixth consecutive quarter and said it strengthened its balance sheet and liquidity position, both positives for financial stability. Oportun Reports First Quarter 2026 Results; Extends GAAP Profitability Streak

The company extended its GAAP profitability streak to a sixth consecutive quarter and said it strengthened its balance sheet and liquidity position, both positives for financial stability. Positive Sentiment: Brokerages reportedly raised their price target for Oportun to $8.00, signaling improved Wall Street sentiment toward the stock. Brokerages Set Oportun Financial Corporation NASDAQ: OPRT PT at $8.00

Brokerages reportedly raised their price target for Oportun to $8.00, signaling improved Wall Street sentiment toward the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Management reaffirmed full-year 2026 guidance, with revenue guidance roughly in line with consensus and EPS guidance above expectations, suggesting no major change to the longer-term outlook.

Management reaffirmed full-year 2026 guidance, with revenue guidance roughly in line with consensus and EPS guidance above expectations, suggesting no major change to the longer-term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Investors also focused on the Q1 earnings call transcript and conference call commentary for additional color on credit trends, loan demand, and the outlook for margins. Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Investors also focused on the Q1 earnings call transcript and conference call commentary for additional color on credit trends, loan demand, and the outlook for margins. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue guidance of $227 million to $232 million was below the consensus estimate of $232.2 million, which could limit upside if growth slows.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation NASDAQ: OPRT is a financial technology company that provides consumer lending products aimed at serving the underbanked and credit-invisible population in the United States. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Oportun operates a digital platform that enables borrowers to access credit through unsecured personal installment loans, secured credit-builder loans and a proprietary mobile wallet. The company leverages machine learning and alternative data sources to assess creditworthiness, extending financial services to customers with limited or no traditional credit history.

The company's core offerings include fixed-term installment loans designed to help individuals cover unexpected expenses, consolidate debt or build credit.

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