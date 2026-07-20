Oppenheimer Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Stock

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Oppenheimer's price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.69% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded Dynatrace from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research raised Dynatrace from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Dynatrace from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $48.88.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DT

Dynatrace Trading Up 0.1%

DT opened at $44.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 82.34, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $41.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.30. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $31.64 and a twelve month high of $55.49.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $531.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.01 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.06%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Dynatrace has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.930-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.440-0.450 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DT. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RHL Group LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 1,119.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 707 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 797 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 809 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company's engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

Further Reading

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