Oppenheimer Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Stock

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $385.00 to $405.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the healthcare conglomerate's stock. Oppenheimer's price target suggests a potential upside of 13.94% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $373.40.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 2.7%

NYSE:UNH traded up $9.45 on Wednesday, reaching $355.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,121,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,624,285. The company has a market cap of $322.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm's fifty day moving average is $289.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.84. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $438.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.20 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company's stock.

More UnitedHealth Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider UnitedHealth Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and UnitedHealth Group wasn't on the list.

While UnitedHealth Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here