Oppenheimer Has Lowered Expectations for Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $227.00 to $224.00 in a report released on Friday,MarketScreener reports. Oppenheimer's price objective points to a potential upside of 22.18% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on COIN. President Capital cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $472.00 to $236.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Coinbase Global from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $288.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $264.00 price objective on Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $252.91.

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Coinbase Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ COIN opened at $183.34 on Friday. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $139.36 and a fifty-two week high of $444.64. The stock has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 3.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.05 and a 200-day moving average of $226.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($1.55). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 17.55%.The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 10,020 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 377,201 shares of the company's stock, valued at $75,440,200. The trade was a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 29,990 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,920 over the last ninety days. 16.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 23.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,331 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at about $7,373,000. World Equity Group Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 110.8% during the first quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Coinbase Global by 30.2% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,882 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Coinbase Global

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

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