Oppenheimer Lowers Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ) Price Target to $65.00

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Oppenheimer's price target points to a potential upside of 33.05% from the stock's previous close.

AMRZ has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Amrize in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Amrize in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 price target on Amrize and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut Amrize from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Amrize from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $62.79.

Get Amrize alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMRZ

Amrize Stock Up 0.1%

AMRZ stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.85. 3,090,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,155,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.40. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $52.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.27. Amrize has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $65.94.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Amrize had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amrize will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jan Philipp Jenisch purchased 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 515,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,729,400. This trade represents a 0.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nollaig Forrest purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,984.75. The trade was a 11.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 54,920 shares of company stock worth $2,717,429. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amrize by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,601,319 shares of the company's stock valued at $255,051,000 after buying an additional 214,393 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amrize during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,960,000. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its stake in Amrize by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 112,250 shares of the company's stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 26,755 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in Amrize in the 4th quarter valued at $1,219,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amrize by 20,993.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 703,453 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,646,000 after acquiring an additional 700,118 shares in the last quarter.

Amrize Company Profile

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amrize, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amrize wasn't on the list.

While Amrize currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here