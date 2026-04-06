Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Should You Buy?

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OPY - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 105,469 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 106% from the previous session's volume of 51,160 shares.The stock last traded at $90.5750 and had previously closed at $90.95.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OPY shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Oppenheimer in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Oppenheimer to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Oppenheimer from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Oppenheimer presently has an average rating of "Buy".

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Oppenheimer Trading Down 0.3%

The company has a market cap of $971.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company's 50 day moving average is $86.40 and its 200 day moving average is $76.81.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $472.63 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 16.10%.

Oppenheimer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Oppenheimer's payout ratio is presently 5.52%.

Insider Transactions at Oppenheimer

In other Oppenheimer news, insider Dennis P. Mcnamara sold 4,673 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $423,700.91. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,448.59. This trade represents a 18.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 34.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oppenheimer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Oppenheimer during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Arax Advisory Partners grew its holdings in Oppenheimer by 47,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Oppenheimer during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Oppenheimer during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.26% of the company's stock.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer & Co Inc is a full-service investment bank and wealth management firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in the mid-20th century, the company provides a broad array of financial services to individual, institutional and corporate clients. Its core competencies include equity and fixed-income research, institutional sales and trading, underwriting and merger-and-acquisition advisory.

In the wealth management segment, Oppenheimer offers tailored investment solutions, comprehensive financial planning and retirement strategies.

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