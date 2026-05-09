OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. OppFi had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 42.69%. The firm had revenue of $87.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.14 million.

Here are the key takeaways from OppFi's conference call:

Acquisition of BNC National Bank: OppFi announced a cash-and-stock deal (~$130M) to acquire BNC, bringing a national bank charter, ~ $1B of deposits, and broader geographic reach with closing expected in Q4 2026 (subject to regulatory approvals).

OppFi announced a cash-and-stock deal (~$130M) to acquire BNC, bringing a national bank charter, ~ $1B of deposits, and broader geographic reach with closing expected in Q4 2026 (subject to regulatory approvals). Management expects the combination to be materially accretive — projecting at least 25% / 40% / 50% adjusted EPS accretion in years 1–3 and management-forecasted synergy dollars of ~$60M / $90M / >$115M in years 1–3, though these are forward-looking and contingent on execution and approvals.

Management expects the combination to be materially accretive — projecting at least in years 1–3 and management-forecasted synergy dollars of ~$60M / $90M / >$115M in years 1–3, though these are forward-looking and contingent on execution and approvals. Q1 2026 operating performance was mixed: revenue rose 8% to $152M and receivables were up 9%, but originations fell 7%, net charge-offs rose (net charge-offs = 42% of revenue, up from 35%), and adjusted EPS fell 11% to $0.35.

Q1 2026 operating performance was mixed: revenue rose 8% to $152M and receivables were up 9%, but originations fell 7%, net charge-offs rose (net charge-offs = 42% of revenue, up from 35%), and adjusted EPS fell 11% to $0.35. Technology and product roadmap: OppFi fully deployed its Model 6.1 refit, is building Model 7 (targeted for fall), is beginning migration to its new LOLA platform (substantial completion expected Q3 2026), and will launch a new line-of-credit product in summer 2026 to enable new geographies and product optionality.

Technology and product roadmap: OppFi fully deployed its Model 6.1 refit, is building Model 7 (targeted for fall), is beginning migration to its new LOLA platform (substantial completion expected Q3 2026), and will launch a new line-of-credit product in summer 2026 to enable new geographies and product optionality. Capital and corporate actions: OppFi converted from an Up‑C to a C‑Corp (recording ~$466M tax‑amortizable goodwill with ~$111M estimated future cash tax savings), repurchased $9.9M of stock in Q1 and announced a new $40M buyback program, and plans >$150M of strategic investments in 2026.

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OppFi Stock Performance

Shares of OPFI stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,194,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,871. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.45. OppFi has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $15.03. The firm has a market cap of $796.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citizens Jmp decreased their price objective on shares of OppFi from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on OppFi from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $13.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OPFI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 8,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $69,860.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 39,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at $333,318.28. This represents a 17.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Vennettilli sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 132,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,323,890. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 72.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of OppFi by 669.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,492 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of OppFi by 217.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,681 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of OppFi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Jain Global LLC bought a new position in shares of OppFi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of OppFi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company's stock.

OppFi News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting OppFi this week:

About OppFi

OppFi NYSE: OPFI is a financial technology company that provides digital lending and credit solutions designed to meet the needs of near-prime consumers in the United States. Through its technology-driven platform, OppFi offers unsecured installment loans under the OppLoans brand, allowing borrowers to access credit online or via mobile devices. The company leverages proprietary data analytics and machine learning models to assess credit risk, streamline underwriting processes and deliver personalized loan products with transparent terms.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, OppFi was founded in 2013 with a mission to increase financial inclusion for underserved and underbanked populations.

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