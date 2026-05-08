OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.760-1.840 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $650.0 million-$675.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $662.0 million.

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OppFi Stock Performance

NYSE:OPFI opened at $9.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.84 million, a P/E ratio of -89.91 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.45. OppFi has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $15.03.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $87.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $151.14 million. OppFi had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 45.42%. Research analysts forecast that OppFi will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on shares of OppFi from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OppFi has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $14.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OppFi

Insider Activity at OppFi

In other OppFi news, Director David Vennettilli sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 132,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,323,890. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 8,190 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $69,860.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 39,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at $333,318.28. This represents a 17.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 72.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OppFi

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP boosted its position in OppFi by 669.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,492 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in OppFi by 217.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,681 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of OppFi by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,663 shares of the company's stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OppFi during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Jain Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of OppFi during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company's stock.

About OppFi

OppFi NYSE: OPFI is a financial technology company that provides digital lending and credit solutions designed to meet the needs of near-prime consumers in the United States. Through its technology-driven platform, OppFi offers unsecured installment loans under the OppLoans brand, allowing borrowers to access credit online or via mobile devices. The company leverages proprietary data analytics and machine learning models to assess credit risk, streamline underwriting processes and deliver personalized loan products with transparent terms.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, OppFi was founded in 2013 with a mission to increase financial inclusion for underserved and underbanked populations.

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