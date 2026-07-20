OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Cut to "Buy" at Wall Street Zen

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley Financial reduced their price target on OptimizeRx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stephens lowered their price objective on OptimizeRx from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on OptimizeRx from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered OptimizeRx from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $13.43.

Get OptimizeRx alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Research Report on OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Stock Performance

OPRX stock opened at $6.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.51. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $125.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $19.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.74 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 180.1% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 49,022 shares of the company's stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 31,518 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 601,921 shares of the company's stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 11,247 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 633.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,856 shares of the company's stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 187,278 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,633 shares of the company's stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 44,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company's stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx, Inc is a healthcare technology company that operates a digital health network designed to facilitate communication between pharmaceutical manufacturers, payers and healthcare providers. Through its cloud-based platform, OptimizeRx delivers targeted digital interventions—such as patient savings messages, clinical content and product information—directly into electronic health record (EHR) workflows at the point of care. By integrating with leading EHR systems, the company helps life sciences organizations optimize brand engagement, improve patient adherence and support informed prescribing decisions.

The company's core offerings include digital prescription benefit notifications, co-pay assistance alerts and real-time clinical messaging tailored to specific patient populations.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider OptimizeRx, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and OptimizeRx wasn't on the list.

While OptimizeRx currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here