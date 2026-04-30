Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Reaches New 52-Week Low - Here's What Happened

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.18 and last traded at $18.4410, with a volume of 334098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.87.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Option Care Health from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. National Bank Financial set a $37.00 target price on Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $40.00 target price on Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $37.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Option Care Health

Option Care Health Stock Down 29.8%

The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.67%.Option Care Health's revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Option Care Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.820-1.920 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Option Care Health

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Option Care Health by 134.2% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,237,577 shares of the company's stock worth $267,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720,988 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,580,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the first quarter worth approximately $70,287,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,787,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company's stock.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health NASDAQ: OPCH is a leading provider of home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company specializes in the administration of injectable therapies, including antibiotics, nutrition, hydration, immunoglobulin, pain management and specialty pharmaceuticals. Through its nationwide network of infusion pharmacies and nursing professionals, Option Care Health delivers customized care plans and in-home nursing visits to patients managing complex or chronic conditions outside of a hospital setting.

Option Care Health traces its current structure to the completion of its merger with BioScrip in early 2021, combining two of the industry's most experienced home infusion businesses.

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