Option Care Health (OPCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $1.3991 billion for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.67%.The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Option Care Health to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Option Care Health Stock Performance

OPCH opened at $28.38 on Thursday. Option Care Health has a 12-month low of $24.24 and a 12-month high of $36.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.18 and a 200-day moving average of $30.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OPCH shares. National Bank Financial set a $37.00 price objective on Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Option Care Health from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Option Care Health from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $40.00 price target on Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $37.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Option Care Health

Institutional Trading of Option Care Health

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 528.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 502.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,549 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health NASDAQ: OPCH is a leading provider of home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company specializes in the administration of injectable therapies, including antibiotics, nutrition, hydration, immunoglobulin, pain management and specialty pharmaceuticals. Through its nationwide network of infusion pharmacies and nursing professionals, Option Care Health delivers customized care plans and in-home nursing visits to patients managing complex or chronic conditions outside of a hospital setting.

Option Care Health traces its current structure to the completion of its merger with BioScrip in early 2021, combining two of the industry's most experienced home infusion businesses.

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