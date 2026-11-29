Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF - Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,870,359 shares, a drop of 44.9% from the October 29th total of 3,394,818 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,928 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.3 days.

Get Air Canada alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Air Canada from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Air Canada from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Air Canada in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACDVF

Air Canada Stock Performance

ACDVF stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.21. Air Canada has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Air Canada had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 15.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada is a Canadian airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo transportation. Its services also include aircraft maintenance and engineering, vacation packages through Air Canada Vacations, and the Aeroplan loyalty program. Founded in 1937 as Trans-Canada Air Lines, the company adopted the Air Canada name in 1965. It is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, and serves destinations across Canada and in the United States and international markets. Air Canada operates its mainline flights alongside regional services marketed as Air Canada Express and leisure services under the Air Canada Rouge brand.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Air Canada, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Air Canada wasn't on the list.

While Air Canada currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Blue-Chip Stocks to Add To Your Forever Portfolio A strong long-term portfolio starts with companies that can survive recessions, inflation, changing consumer habits, and shifting market leadership.



This report names seven blue-chip stocks across technology, retail, consumer staples, healthcare, networking, sporting goods, and utilities that offer investors a mix of stability, income, growth, and staying power. Get This Free Report