Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS - Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 18,817 shares, an increase of 150.6% from the October 29th total of 7,509 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,289 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 635,504 shares of the company's stock worth $7,582,000 after buying an additional 8,503 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,850,000 after buying an additional 61,374 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,701,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 203,077 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 15,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,481 shares of the company's stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of FINS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.66. 40,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,896. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $13.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.53.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.1150 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th.

About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust NYSE: FINS is a closed-end investment fund, not an operating company. It is managed by Angel Oak Capital Advisors and seeks to generate current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The trust invests primarily in income-producing securities issued by companies in the financial sector. Its investments may include debt and preferred securities, as well as common equity, with a focus on financial institutions such as banks and other financial-services businesses.

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